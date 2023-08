Hawaiian Electric saw the need to better prepare for fires, but never prioritized it Maui's power company, Hawaiian Electric, is facing tough questions about its possible role in causing the Lahaina wildfire that took over a hundred lives and caused billions of dollars in damages.

