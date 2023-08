The downfall of e-bike company VanMoof has left its customers stranded VanMoof, considered by many bicyclists as the Tesla of e-bikes, has gone bankrupt. The Dutch start-up's bikes became famous for their sleek design, their ease of use and their hipster appeal.

Business The downfall of e-bike company VanMoof has left its customers stranded VanMoof, considered by many bicyclists as the Tesla of e-bikes, has gone bankrupt. The Dutch start-up's bikes became famous for their sleek design, their ease of use and their hipster appeal. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor