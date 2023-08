GOP presidential contenders, minus Donald Trump, meet in primary debate NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Mark Leibovich, a staff writer at The Atlantic, about Wednesday night's Republican primary debate in Milwaukee. Among the issues debated: the economy, abortion and crime.

Politics GOP presidential contenders, minus Donald Trump, meet in primary debate GOP presidential contenders, minus Donald Trump, meet in primary debate Listen · 4:48 4:48 NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Mark Leibovich, a staff writer at The Atlantic, about Wednesday night's Republican primary debate in Milwaukee. Among the issues debated: the economy, abortion and crime. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor