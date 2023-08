Minnesota teenager reeled in more than he bargained for on a fishing trip Trying to catch some walleye, Connor Halsa instead hooked a wallet, and inside: $2,000 in cash. Connor used a business card to contact the rightful owner — Iowa farmer Jim Denney.

