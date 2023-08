The richest countries in the world guarantee paid vacation — except the U.S. All but one of the 21 richest countries in the world require paid vacation for every worker. The exception is the United States. Why is the U.S. the outlier?

Special Series Planet Money The richest countries in the world guarantee paid vacation — except the U.S. The richest countries in the world guarantee paid vacation — except the U.S. Listen · 3:46 3:46 All but one of the 21 richest countries in the world require paid vacation for every worker. The exception is the United States. Why is the U.S. the outlier? Special Series Planet Money Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor