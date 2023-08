What will happen to the Wagner Group without leader Yevgeny Prigozhin? NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Sean McFate, an expert on mercenary groups, about what happens to the Wagner Group now that its leader is reported to have died in Wednesday's plane crash in Russia.

What will happen to the Wagner Group without leader Yevgeny Prigozhin? NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Sean McFate, an expert on mercenary groups, about what happens to the Wagner Group now that its leader is reported to have died in Wednesday's plane crash in Russia.