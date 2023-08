The first GOP debate yielded heated exchanges, comedy and even a dash of policy Eight Republican candidates stood on stage in Milwaukee with the goal of becoming their party's presidential nominee. But the front-runner — former President Donald Trump — was missing.

Politics The first GOP debate yielded heated exchanges, comedy and even a dash of policy The first GOP debate yielded heated exchanges, comedy and even a dash of policy Audio will be available later today. Eight Republican candidates stood on stage in Milwaukee with the goal of becoming their party's presidential nominee. But the front-runner — former President Donald Trump — was missing. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor