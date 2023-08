A mother and her teen daughter both sign up to be volunteer firefighters Mokeira Gekonge, 17, and her mother Betsy, are new volunteer firefighters in Montgomery County, Pa. They are fighting a trend in which fewer people than in the past, serve as volunteer firefighters.

National A mother and her teen daughter both sign up to be volunteer firefighters A mother and her teen daughter both sign up to be volunteer firefighters Listen · 1:25 1:25 Mokeira Gekonge, 17, and her mother Betsy, are new volunteer firefighters in Montgomery County, Pa. They are fighting a trend in which fewer people than in the past, serve as volunteer firefighters. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor