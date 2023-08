A mother and her teen daughter both sign up to be volunteer firefighters Seventeen-year-old Mokeira Gekonge and her mother Betsy, are new volunteer firefighters in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

National A mother and her teen daughter both sign up to be volunteer firefighters A mother and her teen daughter both sign up to be volunteer firefighters Audio will be available later today. Seventeen-year-old Mokeira Gekonge and her mother Betsy, are new volunteer firefighters in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor