Why is the Austrian government is offering free public transit for a year All you have to do is get the word "Klimaticket" tattooed on you body. That's the name of the country's public transport system. Klimaticket tattoo booths have been popping up across Austria.

Europe Why is the Austrian government is offering free public transit for a year Why is the Austrian government is offering free public transit for a year Audio will be available later today. All you have to do is get the word "Klimaticket" tattooed on you body. That's the name of the country's public transport system. Klimaticket tattoo booths have been popping up across Austria. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor