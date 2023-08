Mississippi wants to overturn ruling that allows formerly incarcerated felons to vote A federal court ruling earlier this month would allow as many as 30,000 formerly incarcerated felons to regain their voting rights in Mississippi. The state is looking to overturn that decision.

A federal court ruling earlier this month would allow as many as 30,000 formerly incarcerated felons to regain their voting rights in Mississippi. The state is looking to overturn that decision.