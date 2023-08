How a week's worth of plastic adds up NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with LA Times environmental reporter Susanne Rust about what she learned from logging her plastic use for a week.

Environment How a week's worth of plastic adds up How a week's worth of plastic adds up Listen · 4:10 4:10 NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with LA Times environmental reporter Susanne Rust about what she learned from logging her plastic use for a week. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor