World Russia expert says it would make sense that Putin was behind the death of Prigozhin Russia expert says it would make sense that Putin was behind the death of Prigozhin Listen · 6:56 6:56 NPR's Ari Shapiro talks to Fiona Hill, senior policy advisor at the Brookings Institute and former white house advisor, about the apparent death of Wagner Group leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin.