BRICS invites six new members to join, covering over 1/3 of the world's population The BRICS group of emerging economies have invited six new members to join — expanding their reach to cover over a third of the world's population in an attempt to reshape the global world order.

World BRICS invites six new members to join, covering over 1/3 of the world's population BRICS invites six new members to join, covering over 1/3 of the world's population Listen · 2:05 2:05 The BRICS group of emerging economies have invited six new members to join — expanding their reach to cover over a third of the world's population in an attempt to reshape the global world order. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor