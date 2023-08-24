Accessibility links
How Cable News Changes American Politics And Culture : 1A For more than 80 years, cable television has been at the center of American politics and culture. While streaming platforms have driven many families to cut the cord, there are still more than 72 million active cable subscribers according to the National Cable and Telecommunications Association.

News remains a huge part of Americans' cable television diet. But the industry is at a crossroads, with cable subscriptions down 30 percent over the past decade. Giants of the industry like CNN, Fox News, and MSNBC have cut their staffs.

We discuss how cable news has shaped our politics and culture and its role in the 2024 Presidential election.

How Cable News Changes American Politics And Culture

A cable box on top of a television. Matt Rourke/AP hide caption

We discuss the book "24/7 Politics: Cable Television and the Fragmenting of America from Watergate to Fox News".

How has cable news shaped our politics and culture? And what role will it play in the 2024 Presidential election?

