Weekly NPR news quiz: Mug shots, debate insults, giraffe babies and more
Weekly news quiz: From mug shots and debate insults to meme dogs and a giraffe baby

From left: talent, rarity, enthusiasm

From left: talent, rarity, enthusiasm

A giraffe was born without spots! This frankly sounds like some kind of ill omen. Maybe frogs will rain from the sky or a two-headed calf will speak. It's that kind of Friday.

Other stuff also happened. Mug shots were taken. A debate was skipped. Slightly radioactive water was released. Passive voice was used.

Delightfully, science weighed in on octopuses congregating and whales exfoliating.

So ... have you been paying attention? Time to find out.

