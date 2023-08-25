Weekly news quiz: From mug shots and debate insults to meme dogs and a giraffe baby

A giraffe was born without spots! This frankly sounds like some kind of ill omen. Maybe frogs will rain from the sky or a two-headed calf will speak. It's that kind of Friday.

Other stuff also happened. Mug shots were taken. A debate was skipped. Slightly radioactive water was released. Passive voice was used.

Delightfully, science weighed in on octopuses congregating and whales exfoliating.

So ... have you been paying attention? Time to find out.