Former President Donald Trump's legal and political calendars are filling up Trump dominated recent headlines: avoiding the GOP debate, having a high-profile interview on social media site X — then was booked for charges related to the 2020 election, complete with mug shot.

Politics Former President Donald Trump's legal and political calendars are filling up Former President Donald Trump's legal and political calendars are filling up Listen · 3:42 3:42 Trump dominated recent headlines: avoiding the GOP debate, having a high-profile interview on social media site X — then was booked for charges related to the 2020 election, complete with mug shot. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor