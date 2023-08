After backlash in the U.K., Nike will sell replicas of England goalkeeper's jersey Nike regularly sells goalkeeper jerseys for the men's teams it sponsors, and the absence of Mary Earps' jersey in stores became a bigger talking point when she saved a penalty in the World Cup final.

Sports After backlash in the U.K., Nike will sell replicas of England goalkeeper's jersey After backlash in the U.K., Nike will sell replicas of England goalkeeper's jersey Listen · 0:27 0:27 Nike regularly sells goalkeeper jerseys for the men's teams it sponsors, and the absence of Mary Earps' jersey in stores became a bigger talking point when she saved a penalty in the World Cup final. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor