Many worry ash and rubble from Lahaina could wash into the ocean The coast guard and local officials have put up barriers to help avoid runoff from rain. Even though Lahaina is a dry place, what are the continuing threats to ocean health from the burn zone?

National Security Many worry ash and rubble from Lahaina could wash into the ocean Many worry ash and rubble from Lahaina could wash into the ocean Listen · 3:38 3:38 The coast guard and local officials have put up barriers to help avoid runoff from rain. Even though Lahaina is a dry place, what are the continuing threats to ocean health from the burn zone? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor