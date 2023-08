A new Minnesota law restores voting rights to thousands of felony offenders The law allows those who have been incarcerated to register to vote upon release. Advocates are beginning work to inform these potential voters about their rights.

National A new Minnesota law restores voting rights to thousands of felony offenders A new Minnesota law restores voting rights to thousands of felony offenders Listen · 5:12 5:12 The law allows those who have been incarcerated to register to vote upon release. Advocates are beginning work to inform these potential voters about their rights. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor