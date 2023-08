Simone Biles comes back to gymnastics with a bang after a 2-year break NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Kiki Baker Barnes, commissioner of the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference, about Simone Biles return to professional competitive gymnastics following a mental health break.

Sports Simone Biles comes back to gymnastics with a bang after a 2-year break Simone Biles comes back to gymnastics with a bang after a 2-year break Listen · 3:48 3:48 NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Kiki Baker Barnes, commissioner of the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference, about Simone Biles return to professional competitive gymnastics following a mental health break. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor