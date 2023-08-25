The News Roundup For August 25, 2023



The racketeering case against Donald Trump and his co-conspirators in Fulton County, Georgia, progressed this week. Former New York City Mayor and Trump ally Rudy Giuliani surrendered to authorities this week at the Atlanta jail where the defendants in the case are being booked.

Eight Republican presidential candidates met on Wednesday night to debate for the first time this election cycle. Donald Trump did not participate as he refused to sign to GOP's loyalty pledge, instead spending his time being interviewed by Tucker Carlson.

In news that will upset prospective homeowners, mortgage rates have topped 7 percent this week. It's the highest they've been in 21 years.

Overseas, the head of the Wagner military group Yevgeny Prigozhin reportedly died in a plane crash in Russia this week. In June, Prigozhin ordered his troops to march on Moscow in defiance of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his military leaders.

Approximately 1,000 wildfires in Canada continue to rage as authorities work to contain the blazes. Nearly two thirds of them are classified as "out of control," even though rain is helping to keep them from spreading.

In a big moment for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's country, India landed a rover on the south pole of the moon.

Joining 1A Guest Host Niala Boodhoo for the domestic portion of the News Roundup is The Economist Washington Bureau Chief Idrees Kahloon, Semafor Washington Bureau Chief Benjy Sarlin, and The Washington Post's Senior News Anchor Libby Casey.

Later on, Senior Fellow at the Center for the Study of the Presidency and Congress and contributing writer for Atlantic Media James Kitfield, The Economist's Beijing Bureau Chief David Rennie, and National Security Correspondent for The Wall Street Journal Nancy Youssef guide us through the biggest global news of the week.

