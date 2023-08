Catholic Archdioceses in California file for bankruptcy amid clergy sex abuse claims The Catholic Archdiocese of San Francisco has filed for bankruptcy protection, joining two other dioceses in the state. The moves come after legislators opened a special window for sex abuse claims.

Religion Catholic Archdioceses in California file for bankruptcy amid clergy sex abuse claims The Catholic Archdiocese of San Francisco has filed for bankruptcy protection, joining two other dioceses in the state. The moves come after legislators opened a special window for sex abuse claims.