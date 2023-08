Thousands of Chicago kids are left without a bus ride to school amid driver shortages As the school year begins in Chicago, thousands of parents are struggling to deal with a bus driver shortage.

Education Thousands of Chicago kids are left without a bus ride to school amid driver shortages Thousands of Chicago kids are left without a bus ride to school amid driver shortages Listen · 3:50 3:50 As the school year begins in Chicago, thousands of parents are struggling to deal with a bus driver shortage. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor