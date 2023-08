'Bottoms' gives the classic teen sex comedy an absurd queer twist NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with writer/director Emma Seligman about her new movie Bottoms.

Music Interviews 'Bottoms' gives the classic teen sex comedy an absurd queer twist 'Bottoms' gives the classic teen sex comedy an absurd queer twist Listen · 8:00 8:00 NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with writer/director Emma Seligman about her new movie Bottoms. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor