How a home mortgage 'lock in' impacts the entire housing market The average mortgage rate in the U.S. is now over 7%, its highest level in more than 20 years. That has some homeowners feeling locked in, tethered to their low interest rates and unable to move.

Economy How a home mortgage 'lock in' impacts the entire housing market How a home mortgage 'lock in' impacts the entire housing market Listen · 3:20 3:20 The average mortgage rate in the U.S. is now over 7%, its highest level in more than 20 years. That has some homeowners feeling locked in, tethered to their low interest rates and unable to move. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor