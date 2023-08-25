Accessibility links
Mark Ronson on how RuPaul inspired his business cards : Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! Mark Ronson is the Grammy and Oscar-winning producer behind the score and soundtrack for Barbie. He joins guest host Negin Farsad and panelists Shantira Jackson, Alzo Slade, and Luke Burbank.

Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!

Mark Ronson on how RuPaul inspired his business cards

Mark Ronson on how RuPaul inspired his business cards

Listen · 47:20
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1196087175/1200115133" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Mark Ronson DJs in New York City.
Enlarge this image
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.
Mark Ronson DJs in New York City.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Mark Ronson has won Grammys, a Golden Globe, and an Oscar for co-writing and producing music for Amy Winehouse, Lily Allen, and Lady Gaga. He is a staple of weddings everywhere with his hit song "Uptown Funk." This year he composed the score and produced the soundtrack for the Barbie movie... so don't be shocked the next time you're at a wedding and everyone is dancing to "I'm Just Ken."