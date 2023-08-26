Fresh Air Weekend: Reckoning with hip-hop's past; Remembering Biggie Smalls

Accessibility links
Louder than a Riot podcast hosts; Justin Tinsley discusses Biggie Smalls Louder than a Riot podcast hosts Sidney Madden and Rodney Carmichael say hip-hop is poised for change. Author Justin Tinsley discusses the life and legacy of the Notorious B.I.G.
Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during the 2023 LA Pride in the Park Festival. In the first episode of its second season, the Louder Than A Riot podcast examines the backlash Megan faced after being shot by rapper Tory Lanez.

Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during the 2023 LA Pride in the Park Festival. In the first episode of its second season, the Louder Than A Riot podcast examines the backlash Megan faced after being shot by rapper Tory Lanez.

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

'Louder Than A Riot' reckons with hip-hop's past and looks to a more inclusive future: Podcast hosts Sidney Madden and Rodney Carmichael say despite the misogynoir that has plagued the genre, hip-hop is poised for change. "The girls and the gays are running things," Madden says.

As hip-hop turns 50, Biggie Smalls' legacy reminds us of what the genre has survived: Author Justin Tinsley discusses the life and legacy of the Notorious B.I.G., who was killed in 1997: "You can't talk about the story of hip-hop without mentioning the name Biggie Smalls."

