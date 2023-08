Charlotte Regan on her film 'Scrapper' NPR's Scott Simon talks with Charlotte Regan about her film, "Scrapper." It's the story of an independent tween girl and the long absent father who comes back into her life.

Movie Interviews Charlotte Regan on her film 'Scrapper' Charlotte Regan on her film 'Scrapper' Listen · 7:44 7:44 NPR's Scott Simon talks with Charlotte Regan about her film, "Scrapper." It's the story of an independent tween girl and the long absent father who comes back into her life. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor