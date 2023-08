New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu believes Trump will not be the GOP's 2024 nominee NPR's Scott Simon talks with Republican Governor Chris Sununu of New Hampshire about why he believes former President Donald Trump won't be his party's presidential nominee come 2024.

Politics New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu believes Trump will not be the GOP's 2024 nominee New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu believes Trump will not be the GOP's 2024 nominee Listen · 7:01 7:01 NPR's Scott Simon talks with Republican Governor Chris Sununu of New Hampshire about why he believes former President Donald Trump won't be his party's presidential nominee come 2024. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor