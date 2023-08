The director of the British Museum resigned after over 1,500 its objects went missing NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Martin Bailey of The Art Newspaper about thefts at the British Museum that led to the director's resignation.

Art & Design The director of the British Museum resigned after over 1,500 its objects went missing The director of the British Museum resigned after over 1,500 its objects went missing Listen · 4:40 4:40 NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Martin Bailey of The Art Newspaper about thefts at the British Museum that led to the director's resignation. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor