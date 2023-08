Climate change is making schoolyard play dangerously hot. California has a solution As the world warms, schoolyards are becoming a safety hazard due to heat. California has earmarked $150 million for greening schoolyard in an attempt to bring temperatures down.

Climate change is making schoolyard play dangerously hot. California has a solution

As the world warms, schoolyards are becoming a safety hazard due to heat. California has earmarked $150 million for greening schoolyard in an attempt to bring temperatures down.