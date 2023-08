MLK Jr. speechwriter Clarence Jones, reflects on the March on Washington 60 years on 60 years after Martin Luther King Jr. gave his famous "I Have a Dream" speech, we hear from one of the men who helped him write it, his friend and attorney Clarence Jones.

National MLK Jr. speechwriter Clarence Jones, reflects on the March on Washington 60 years on MLK Jr. speechwriter Clarence Jones, reflects on the March on Washington 60 years on Listen · 9:44 9:44 60 years after Martin Luther King Jr. gave his famous "I Have a Dream" speech, we hear from one of the men who helped him write it, his friend and attorney Clarence Jones. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor