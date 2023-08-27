Sunday Puzzle: From City to City

On-air challenge: Every answer today is the name of a U.S. city, which consists of one word inside another.

Ex. Was in first place [inside] Also / Ohio --> TO(LED)O

1. Back of the foot [inside] Part of a bird / West Virginia

2. Where to save money [inside] Expositions / Alaska

3. Earth [inside] Spanish for gold / Florida

4. Cuban revolutionary [inside] List of players / New York & Minnesota

5. Small songbird [inside] Frilly fabric / Massachusetts & Kansas

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge came from listener Paula Egan Wright, of Cheyenne, Wyo. Name part of the human body above the neck in 9 letters. Rearrange them to name another part of the human body found below the neck. Only some people have the first body part. Everyone has the second one. What parts of the human body were these?

Challenge answer: Buck teeth, butt cheek

Winner: Kevin Hicks of Stockton, C.A.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Mary Springhorn, of Bellingham, Wash. Think of a noun in six letters. It sounds like a two-word phrase (2,6). And the thing named by the noun can have a seriously bad effect on what's named by the phrase. What is it?

