Politics chat: Trump's next hearing; Democrats and Republicans in campaign mode The next hearing in Special Counsel Jack Smith's case against former President Trump, at which a trial date may be set, is Monday.

Politics Politics chat: Trump's next hearing; Democrats and Republicans in campaign mode Politics chat: Trump's next hearing; Democrats and Republicans in campaign mode Listen · 5:08 5:08 The next hearing in Special Counsel Jack Smith's case against former President Trump, at which a trial date may be set, is Monday. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor