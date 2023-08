Natural disasters aren't going anywhere. FEMA is stepping up to tackle them Natural disasters are intensifying and happening more often. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with former FEMA administrator Craig Fugate about the agency's role in the worsening climate crisis.

