People with insurance will now easier access to HIV-prevention medication NPR's Ayesha Rascoe asks Dr. Carlos del Rio of the Emory University School of Medicine about updated recommendations for prescribing and insuring drugs that prevent HIV.

Health People with insurance will now easier access to HIV-prevention medication People with insurance will now easier access to HIV-prevention medication Listen · 4:24 4:24 NPR's Ayesha Rascoe asks Dr. Carlos del Rio of the Emory University School of Medicine about updated recommendations for prescribing and insuring drugs that prevent HIV. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor