Music The Library of Congress's latest addition is a guide to African American banjo music The Library of Congress's latest addition is a guide to African American banjo music Listen · 10:19 10:19 NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with researcher Joe Johnson and musician Jake Blount about the new Library of Congress guide to African American banjo music resources in its collection.