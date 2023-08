A Texas restaurant holds its last family-friendly drag show before new law goes into effect A Texas law that bans drag shows where minors are present goes into effect on September 1st. One San Antonio restaurant is holding what could be its last performance.

A Texas law that bans drag shows where minors are present goes into effect on September 1st. One San Antonio restaurant is holding what could be its last performance.