Big oil companies are not meeting their climate pledges — and blocking new agreements NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to Jason Bordoff of Columbia University about the climate goals set by big oil companies and how they are failing to meet them.

Climate Big oil companies are not meeting their climate pledges — and blocking new agreements Big oil companies are not meeting their climate pledges — and blocking new agreements Listen · 4:56 4:56 NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to Jason Bordoff of Columbia University about the climate goals set by big oil companies and how they are failing to meet them. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor