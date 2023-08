In Arizona, paleontologists are shifting their focus to microfossils Your whole idea of the Triassic period is about to be disrupted. Paleontologists are shifting their focus from dinosaurs to fossils so small they have to be reassembled under microscopes.

Science In Arizona, paleontologists are shifting their focus to microfossils In Arizona, paleontologists are shifting their focus to microfossils Audio will be available later today. Your whole idea of the Triassic period is about to be disrupted. Paleontologists are shifting their focus from dinosaurs to fossils so small they have to be reassembled under microscopes. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor