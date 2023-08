Podcaster brings rich context in documenting the rise of K-pop NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Vivian Yoon. Her new podcast K-Pop Dreaming is a personal and historical journey through Korean pop music.

Music Features Podcaster brings rich context in documenting the rise of K-pop Podcaster brings rich context in documenting the rise of K-pop Listen · 13:06 13:06 NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Vivian Yoon. Her new podcast K-Pop Dreaming is a personal and historical journey through Korean pop music. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor