Florida shooting victims are mourned as a hate crime investigation begins After Saturday's shootings at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Fla., an attack where three Black people were killed, authorities and residents gathered to honor the dead.

National Florida shooting victims are mourned as a hate crime investigation begins Florida shooting victims are mourned as a hate crime investigation begins Listen · 3:21 3:21 After Saturday's shootings at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Fla., an attack where three Black people were killed, authorities and residents gathered to honor the dead. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor