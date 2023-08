Lahaina teacher leads efforts to remember children killed and missing after wildfires In the aftermath of the wildfires in Lahaina, some local teachers have come together to create a memorial for students killed in the disaster.

National Lahaina teacher leads efforts to remember children killed and missing after wildfires Lahaina teacher leads efforts to remember children killed and missing after wildfires Listen · 3:50 3:50 In the aftermath of the wildfires in Lahaina, some local teachers have come together to create a memorial for students killed in the disaster. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor