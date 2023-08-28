She sings, she acts and now Cher has her own gelato line — Cherlato

Cherlato even has a truck. The hot pink and yellow truck has been driving around LA, serving up flavors such as: "Breakfast at Cher's Coffee and Donuts" and "SoCal's Coldest Avocado on Toast."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BELIEVE")

CHER: (Singing) Do you believe in life after love?

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez.

She sings. She acts. And now she sells frozen treats. Cher has a gelato line. It's called Cherlato. She's even got a truck. The hot-pink-and-yellow ice cream truck has been driving around LA serving up flavors such as Breakfast at Cher's Coffee and Donuts, Pistachio and Orange Cake, and SoCal's Coldest Avocado on Toast. That one's made with real avocados. Now, if it's sunny, don't you also want some Cherlato?

