She sings, she acts and now Cher has her own gelato line — Cherlato Cherlato even has a truck. The hot pink and yellow truck has been driving around LA, serving up flavors such as: "Breakfast at Cher's Coffee and Donuts" and "SoCal's Coldest Avocado on Toast."

Food She sings, she acts and now Cher has her own gelato line — Cherlato She sings, she acts and now Cher has her own gelato line — Cherlato Listen · 0:26 0:26 Cherlato even has a truck. The hot pink and yellow truck has been driving around LA, serving up flavors such as: "Breakfast at Cher's Coffee and Donuts" and "SoCal's Coldest Avocado on Toast." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor