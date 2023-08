Diabetes drug Ozempic and weight-loss drug Wegovy seem to curb other cravings Patients taking diabetes drug Ozempic or the weight-loss drug Wegovy are reporting a curious, beneficial side effect. The drugs seem to reduce people's cravings for alcohol, nicotine and even opioids.

