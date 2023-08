Beekeepers and gardeners are on alert for the Yellow Legged Hornet The Yellow Legged Hornet has been spotted in Georgia for the first time. Officials are asking for help tracking the invasive species, which kills honeybees and threatens the agriculture industry.

The Yellow Legged Hornet has been spotted in Georgia for the first time. Officials are asking for help tracking the invasive species, which kills honeybees and threatens the agriculture industry.