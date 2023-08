Gymnast Simone Biles wins a record 8th U.S. title a full decade after her first At 26, Biles became the oldest woman to win a national title since USA Gymnastics began organizing the event in 1963. What's next? Biles told the AP she wants to keep her goals private.

Sports Gymnast Simone Biles wins a record 8th U.S. title a full decade after her first Gymnast Simone Biles wins a record 8th U.S. title a full decade after her first Listen · 0:26 0:26 At 26, Biles became the oldest woman to win a national title since USA Gymnastics began organizing the event in 1963. What's next? Biles told the AP she wants to keep her goals private. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor