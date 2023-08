Shelters are full after thousands of migrants are sent to Chicago from Texas NPR's A Martinez talks to Michael Loria of the Chicago Sun-Times, about migrants sleeping at Chicago police stations as they wait for space in the city's shelters.

National Shelters are full after thousands of migrants are sent to Chicago from Texas Shelters are full after thousands of migrants are sent to Chicago from Texas Audio will be available later today. NPR's A Martinez talks to Michael Loria of the Chicago Sun-Times, about migrants sleeping at Chicago police stations as they wait for space in the city's shelters. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor